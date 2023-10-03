Ravi Teja has this to say about his upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : South superstar Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

The film also stars Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi shared his favourite part about the film saying, “One thing is real (life) characters and the characterisation of the hero. All the real-life characters.”

Talking about working in Bollywood films, Ravi Teja told ANI, "I can't say much, let's see what happens after this. If you all like this film then call me."

He also revealed that he loved veteran filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cult classic comedy films like 'Golmaal' and 'Chupke Chupke'.

Ravi Teja said, "I loved old comedy films of Hrishi Daa and Basu Chatterjee. All their films like Golmaal and Chupke Chupke i love them."

Talking about the film, actor Anupam Kher told ANI, “Our film isn't based on what is documented on Tiger Nageswara Rao, everything portrayed about him is just an adaptation of hearsay and rumours. That's why the tagline says 'based on true rumours'. I have played an IB officer in 5-6 movies in the last 10 years but the approach to this role was different as it's a period film from the 70-80s."

The director of the film, Vamsee, said, “He's a thief basically but who will write about a thief. Since he used to rob, nothing much is documented about him. But we all know that he was behind some of the biggest robberies."

The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai, which received a massive response from fans.

The trailer portrays the era of one of the most wanted thieves in Stuartpuram, brought to life by the profoundly talented Ravi Teja.

