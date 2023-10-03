Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon starrer ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ official trailer unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Makers of the upcoming pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ on Tuesday unveiled the film’s official trailer at a grand event in Mumbai.

The star cast of the film Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, and Anupam Kher among the makers of the film arrived at the trailer launch event.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi Teja shared the trailer with his fans and captioned it, “HIS story began and the HISTORY is written! Here’s the trailer of #TigerNageswaraRao. October 20th is going to be WILD this time at the cinemas.”

The trailer portrays the era of one of the most wanted thieves in Stuartpuram, brought to life by the profoundly talented actor Ravi Teja.

During the event, the makers surprised the audience by announcing the film's release in sign language for the deaf community. A separate trailer was also created and showcased to the audience in the presence of the members of the deaf community.

Teja was also seen interacting with the deaf community people at the trailer launch.

Speaking about the film leading Teja said, “Firstly, I am honored that our film will also be released in sign language, allowing everyone to witness the dedication and training that went into preparing for my character, Tiger. We hope it translates well on the big screen, and audiences appreciate the story of India’s Biggest Thief.”

Director Vamsee added, “This is a story of blood and tears that comes once in a decade and I wanted everyone to know this story that’s why we have planned for pan India and also we have planned for sign language too. Every cinema lover will love this film.”

Anupam Kher shared, “My character in the film is extremely complex and layered, making it highly challenging. It’s always a heartwarming experience working with Abhishek Agarwal Arts and as a team, we hope to deliver another cinematic experience to the audience with Tiger Nageswara Rao. And working with the young and dynamic director Vamsi was a great learning experience.”

Actor Nupur Sanon said, “It’s an absolute pleasure for me to debut as a lead with this action-packed drama film, opposite Ravi Teja Sir. Additionally, the film’s release in sign language makes me super proud to be associated with the makers. The journey has been incredible, and I hope the audiences enjoys our film as much as we’ve enjoyed being a part of it.”

The Pan-India film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

