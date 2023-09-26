Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao’ trailer to be unveiled on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Makers of the upcoming Pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ on Tuesday announced the release date of the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, production house, Abhishek Agarwal Arts shared a new poster with a trailer announcement.

They captioned it, “𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗕𝗘 𝗨𝗡𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗗 🔥#TigerNageswaraRao 🥷 TRAILER OUT ON OCTOBER 3rd 💥💥Grand release worldwide on October 20th ❤️‍🔥.”

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of the film.

The video kicks off with a news report regarding Stuartpuram thief Tiger Nageswara Rao who had done ill-famed robberies in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and many other parts of the country absconding from Madras Central jail. Police are in shock as such things have never happened before. The investigative officer, played by Murali Sharma who worked in the tiger’s zone, narrates the rare skills of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Describing the abilities of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Murali Sharma in the video said, “Had Nageswara Rao entered politics, he would have won the elections with his intelligence. Had he entered the sports, he would have won a medal for India in athletics. Had he ventured into the army, he would have won a war with his bravery. Unfortunately, he became a criminal.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

The film features Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on October 20.

