Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' halts scheduled release amid industry strikes, delays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Ravi Teja's much-awaited film, 'Mass Jathara' has hit a roadblock, with its scheduled release postponed. On Tuesday, the makers officially confirmed that 'Mass Jathara' will not open in theatres on the planned date of August 27, 2025.

They cited the ongoing industry strikes and unforeseen delays that have prompted the sudden decision.

"Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th. But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly," Sithara Entertainments wrote on X.

Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th. But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! ❤️‍🔥💥 New release date will be… pic.twitter.com/m3d0yCDH38 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) August 26, 2025

The news has left fans disappointed, as many were eagerly looking forward to the actor's return to the big screen. Ravi Teja was last seen in 2024's 'Mr Bachchan.'

The official teaser for 'Mass Jathara' was unveiled earlier this month, promising a complete entertainer.

The 1-minute-35-second teaser opens to show Ravi Teja in a massy avatar as he dons the police uniform. His signature action moves and swag remain on point as the actor beats up goons, cracks jokes, and dances to trendy music throughout.

Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, also appears in the teaser.

With just the right mix of comedy, action, drama, romance, and an energetic background score, 'Mass Jathara' has set the tone for a "Mass Entertainment Feast."

Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Ravi Teja wrote, "Serving up a full-meals mass entertainment feast this time. Enjoy the #MassJatharaTeaser! See you in theatres on August 27th #MassJathara #MassJatharaOnAug27th."

Directed and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu, 'Mass Jathara' is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Ravi Teja has another film in the pipeline, tentatively titled #RT76 with Tirumala Kishore.

