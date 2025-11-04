Ravi Teja's #RT76 unit begins shooting song in specially erected set in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 4 The unit of director Kishore Tirumala's upcoming film #RT76, featuring Telugu star Ravi Teja in the lead, has now begun filming a song at a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios.

Sources close to the unit say that the team is in the process of shooting the song which will feature hero Ravi Teja and heroine Aashika Ranganath. The song, which is being choreographed by Shekhar Master, will be a sensational dance number.

Ravi Teja, who looks to entertain audiences with his infectious energy, will be seen sporting a new stylish look in this film. Sources say the film will be a full-fledged family drama with humour, emotion, and Ravi Teja's mass elements.

Director Kishore Tirumala, who is known for his emotional stories, is making this film to appeal to all sections of the audience.

For the unaware, the full-fledged entertainer, which is tentatively being referred to as #RT76, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. Sources in the know say that the film is being made stylishly on a big canvas. It may be recalled that the unit of this film had only recently been to Spain to shoot a considerable portion of the film there.

The unit began its foreign shooting schedule at Valencia in Spain and shot in nearby islands as well. It then moved to Geneva and France to shoot certain other sequences.

The team shot crucial talkie portions and two songs choreographed by Sekhar Master during the 25-day foreign schedule. Sources further added that while one of the songs to be shot was a peppy dance number, the other was a soulful melody.

The film also boasts a top-tier technical crew. Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography of the film, while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is on board as its editor. The film will have music by one of the highly rated music directors in the film industry, Bheems Ceciroleo.AS Prakash leads the production design for the film.

--IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor