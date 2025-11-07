Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta Release Their New Romantic Song “Fanaa Karr De

After the phenomenal success of Ve Haaniyaan, which emerged as one of the most loved songs of 2024 and topped playlists globally, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta brings Fanaa Karr De, the song reunites them with the same creative team, Danny on vocals, Avvy Ballagan as composer and lyricist, and Avvysra on music, the collaboration behind the success of Ve Haaniyaan.

Shot in Paris, the song beautifully captures the essence of love and togetherness, with Ravie and Sargun’s natural chemistry bringing the narrative to life. Speaking about the release, Ravie and Sargun said,

“Music has always been a shared passion for both of us, and every song we create under Dreamiyata Music comes straight from the heart. When Ve Haaniyaan released last year and went on to top charts globally, it reaffirmed our belief that we’re making music for people who truly feel it the way we do. Fanaa Karr De is a very special song, one we’ve lived with and loved for months, and now, it finally belongs to you. We hope it receives the same warmth, or maybe even a little more, from everyone who’s been part of this beautiful journey with us.”

Through Dreamiyata Music, the couple continues to deliver original music that extends beyond standalone tracks. Many of their songs are also featured within their YouTube shows, becoming a signature of their creative work. Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta continue to expand their creative canvas with the release of their new romantic track, Fanaa Karr De, under their in-house label Dreamiyata Music. The duo, who have carved a unique space for themselves as both artists and producers, have built a multifaceted creative ecosystem through Dreamiyata Entertainment, producing successful television shows, original YouTube content, and now, original music that connects deeply with audiences.

