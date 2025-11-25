Ravie Dubey calls for more opportunities for independent filmmakers facing resource crunch

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actor-producer Ravi Dubey shed light on the challenges faced by independent filmmakers, noting that many talented creators struggle to find the right platforms to showcase their work.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the ‘Jamai Raja’ actor pointed out that limited funding, scarce resources and restricted industry access often hold them back. He stressed the need for stronger support for India’s indie film community.

When asked about how significant a platform IFFI is for independent filmmakers, Ravi Dubey stated, “IFFI is the biggest platform. In my view, there isn’t a larger space in the country for filmmakers, and it is truly among the most significant in the world as well. Many independent filmmakers are extremely talented, but they often don’t get the right platform to showcase their work. They lack funds, resources, and access. A festival like this brings them into the same room as producers and funders who may be interested in their stories.”

Speaking about attending the festival for the first time with his wife, Sargun Mehta, Ravi admitted he regretted not experiencing it sooner.

“Yes, we are here for the first time, and honestly, I regret not coming earlier. We have met so many new people, discovered new technology, and understood how many creators are connected to this space. We also saw how new talent is being launched. We are extremely happy to be here.”

When asked how he views himself as a filmmaker at this stage of his journey, the ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ actor said he still considers himself to be in the early phase, constantly learning and observing the world around him. He admitted that the question is vast and one he doesn’t yet feel fully equipped to answer.

“I feel I am still in an early stage. I am learning constantly and observing people around me. This is a vast question, and I don’t think I am fully equipped to answer it. But I truly believe there are outstanding filmmakers out there, especially many young creators who bring fresh perspectives and raw energy. Festivals like this support such voices. So, if anyone thinks stories are missing, that is not true. The storytellers exist, and platforms like these enable incredible collaborations,” mentioned Ravie Dubey.

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which kicked off on November 20, will conclude on November 28. This year’s closing ceremony will pay tribute to south superstar Rajinikanth, honouring his remarkable 50-year journey in cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor