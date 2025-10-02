Ravie Dubey Celebrates Dussehra by Sharing Script Sneak Peek of His Upcoming Ramayana

Ramayana is all set to be the biggest film of 2026, mounted as one of the grandest projects ever in Indian cinema. Bringing the timeless mythological tale to life, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by leading producer Namit Malhotra, along with others. The magnum opus boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey. The epic promises to showcase the story of Lord Ram in the most magnificent way ever seen on screen.

As anticipation for the film grows, Ravie Dubey, who essays the role of Lakshman, took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Along with his festive greetings, he shared a glimpse of the Ramayana script bearing his name, emphasizing that the film’s true intent is to bring glory to Lord Ram’s name.

Sharing the picture of his script draft and wishing his fans, Ravie wrote, “The flag of religion is the name of truth, Only your knowledge echoed in every particle. Devotion, power, the dham of knowledge, Patience is rich, great quality, Ram is world victory. Our collective effort our sincere attempt and our only intent is to bring glory to lord Ram’s name Jai Sri Ram. Happy Vijay Dashami”

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi embodying Sita, Yash portraying the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, the film is envisioned as a once-in-a-lifetime global spectacle. Epic in scale yet rooted in timeless storytelling, Ramayana is being mounted as a pathbreaking cinematic event that blends tradition with modern grandeur.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will be released in IMAX worldwide — Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027