Ravie Dubey intends to take a 'quantum leap' by 2027: 'To all the good there is'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actor and producer Ravie Dubey has some big plans for the year 2026 as he steps into the New Year with his actress wife, Sargun Mehta, with confidence and gratitude for all the victories in store for them in the future.

Posting two love-struck pictures with his better half, Ravie wished everyone a belated New Year, saying, "A bit late for a new year post . ..on time to share our intention ….We step into 2026 with confidence, power, and pre-gratitude, Pre Honouring and Pre Celebrating the victories ahead. (sic)"

The 'Ramayana' actor revealed that they have a lot going on for them, something they wish to share with the users in good time.

Ravi added, "There’s a lot in motion and a lot we can’t wait to share. For now, we’re holding that energy close. When the time comes, you’ll know..We love each other and We love you and love is what will catalyse everything this year, through everything we do this year, we choose inspiration, motivation, gratitude, and grace."

The 'Jamai Raja' actor promised that by 2027, they will be taking a massive quantum leap into a beautiful future, full of blessings.

"

Meanwhile, the future already looks promising for Ravie as he will be essaying the role of Lord Lakshmana in Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana: Part 1", where he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

The project enjoys a stellar cast with Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu, and Lara Dutt as Kaikeyi.

The highly discussed project has on board Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), who have choreographed the epic action sequences between gods and demons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor