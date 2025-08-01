Ravie Dubey offers prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini, applauds newly completed Vindhya Corridor

Mumbai, Aug 1 Actor Ravie Dubey took to social media to share glimpses from his spiritual experience at Maa Vindhyavasini's darbar.

Expressing gratitude, he also praised the newly completed Vindhya Corridor, calling the moment truly divine. Taking to Instagram handle, the 'Jamai Raja' actor posted his photos and hailed Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership for transforming Maa Vindhyavashini darbar and enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees.

He wrote, “Grateful for this divine experience jai maa …Maa Vindhyavashini’s darbar now shines brighter with the Vindhya Corridor Completed under the leadership of Shri @myogi_adiyanath ji #ShaktiPeeth #vindhyachal #mirzapur #harhargange.” In the images, Ravie is seen performing puja, holding diyas, and offering his prayers with devotion.

On the work front, the actor and producer will next be seen as Lord Lakshmana in the upcoming film “Ramayana: Part 1.” In July, Ravie Dubey shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, featuring Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor, whom he referred to as legends in his post. He captioned the post, “Dhairya Dhani hai mahaguni hai vishwa vijay hai Ram,” which translates to "Patience is wealthy, it is supremely virtuous, and Lord Ram is the winner of the world. In the company of legends @niteshtiwari22 sir #ranbirkapoor bhai.”

On July 3, the makers of the much-anticipated epic unveiled the first look of the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles. The star-studded cast features Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, and Sai Pallavi portraying Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan appears as Jatayu, and Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi.

“Ramayana” is being shot in IMAX format and will see a global theatrical release, with Part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Titled “Ramayana,” the film is envisioned as a two-part live-action cinematic universe, mounted on a scale rivaling the biggest international blockbusters. Hollywood action veterans Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) are on board to design the intense battle sequences between gods and demons.

