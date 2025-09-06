Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actress Sargun Mehta has turned a year older on Saturday, and showering his better half with love on her special day, husband Ravie Dubey dropped a string of love-struck photos of the couple.

Twinning in black, Sargun and Ravie were seen embracing in a warm hug, flaunting their infectious smiles.

These photographs were accompanied by an emotional note for the birthday girl. Ravie said that he imagines himself every day standing strongly behind Sargun with tears of gratitude in his eyes as he watches everyone being in awe of her.

"Love is blind , Respect isn’t , to be respected one has to be wise , receptive ,intimidating , adorable ,realistic , delusional , soft , fierce,child like and God like all at the same time, Sargun it’s your destiny to be respected by the whole world…i imagine myself every day standing strongly behind you with tears of gratitude in my eyes as i watch all beings in awe of you (sic)," he wrote, expressing his admiration for his wife.

The 'Ramayana' actor added, "i don’t know where my reverence for you comes from ,it’s not from this lifetime alone, it can’t be , you have blessed my life in infinite lifetimes ..i feel it every time i look at you ..i know it ..happy birthday my darling."

Ravie and Sargun first met in 2009 on the sets of the popular show “12/24 Karol Bagh”. During the show, these two became friends, and slowly their friendship transpired into love.

After dating for several years, Ravie proposed to Sargun in a unique way during a live show on national TV, which was a surprise for the fans.

Ravie and Sargun finally tied the knot in a grand Punjabi wedding in Chandigarh on 7 December 2013.

