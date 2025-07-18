Ravie Dubey shares picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari from ‘Ramayana’ set

Mumbai, July 18 Actor and producer Ravie Dubey, who will be seen as Lord Lakshmana in the upcoming film “Ramayana: Part 1,” shared a picture from the sets featuring Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor, whom he tagged as legends.

Taking to Instagram, Ravie shared the picture, where he is seen posing next to the director and Ranbir, who will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama in the film.

Ravie captioned the post: “Dhairya Dhani hai mahaguni hai vishwa vijay hai Ram,” which translates to "Patience is wealthy, it is supremely virtuous, and Lord Ram is the winner of the world."

He added: “In the company of legends @niteshtiwari22 sir #ranbirkapoor bhai.”

It was on July 3, when the makers of the upcoming magnum opus starring Ranbir and Yash unveiled the first look. The run-time of the asset is heavily dominated by CGI, done extremely tastefully by Prime Focus and Academy Award-winning DNEG, the latter scoring the Oscar for Best VFX for ‘Dune’.

The film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, and Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor