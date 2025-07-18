Ravie Dubey shares 'Ramayana' BTS photo with "legends" Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Actor Ravie Dubey, who will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus 'Ramayana,' has shared a Behind-The-Scenes photograph with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a shoot day of himself with Ranbir and Tiwari.

"In the company of legends," Dubey wrote in the caption, further dedicating a Sanskrit quote to Lord Ram.

In the photograph, Ravie could be seen dressed casually in white T-shirt, denim jacket, and black trousers, while Ranbir Kapoor appears in a simple black outfit. The actor's clean-shaven look has garnered attention from fans.

The post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from many, including Ravie's friends who appeared excited to watch him on the big screen. Nitesh Tiwari also reacted with heart emojis.

Earlier this month, the introduction video of the film 'Ramayana' was unveiled, giving an insight into the "immortal story of Rama vs Ravana."

"Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect," the makers said at the time.

According to the announcement, Ranbir Kapoor will lead the narrative as Lord Rama, while Ravie Dubey will portray Lakshman. Yash will be seen as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Made under the banner of Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan, further musically backed by Oscar-winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

"This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture," Tiwari said during the teaser launch event.

'Ramayana' Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is set for release in Diwali 2027.

