Ravjeet Singh joins Sharad Kelkar, Niharika Chouksey in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor Ravjeet Singh has joined the cast of the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’. The show stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead, and strikes a chord with viewers through its emotionally rich narrative and powerful performances.

Currently, the show’s storyline has taken an emotional turn with Anu discovering that Aryavardhan was once married, and that his wife Rajnandini is no more. While this revelation brings Anu closer to understanding Aryavardhan’s past, it also fuels Meera’s growing jealousy as she notices the increasing closeness between Anu and Aryavardhan adding tension to the narrative.

Amidst this, the show is all set to introduce a new character that promises to add fresh layers and compelling twists to the storyline. Actor Ravjeet Singh has joined the cast as Dr. Mohit, a compassionate and highly skilled heart surgeon.

Speaking about his role, Ravjeet Singh shared, “I am playing the role of Dr. Mohit, who is a heart surgeon. He meets Anu and her family for the first time when they visit the hospital. The character will bring in a lot of twists in Anu and Aryavardhan’s life. To know what those twists will be, the audience will have to watch the show. In terms of character, Mohit is a person who loves doing what he does, i.e. saving lives. He is a man of tremendous patience, he will go to any length to serve his patient. Many times he cuts down his own fees if a patient can’t afford it. Though highly educated he is deeply rooted in Indian culture, traditions and family values. Relationships mean the world to him. He lost his father at a very early age, so he is brought up by his mother who is the centre of his universe”.

“I’m very happy to be a part of ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ because it’s a great show. It has been doing very well and is the number one show on the channel. The team is extremely welcoming. I even got pranked on my first day! It was so much fun with the team. I haven’t shot with Sharad Kelkar yet, but it has been amazing working with Niharika Chouksey. She’s friendly, mischievous, and we’re getting along really well”, he added.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

