Raza Murad reveals his favourite film and role

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Actor Raza Murad graced the red carpet of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and discussed the theme of 'The Villains: Leaving a Lasting Impression' during a session.

Talking about the event, Raza told ANI, "Its aim is that filmmakers from every corner of the world have come to the event. They may belong to other countries but we all the film-makers are one family. We may have different nationalities but together we are a family. Our religion is to entertain people and to educate them. So the entire film fraternity of the world is here and we are a family."

Revealing his favourite film and role, he said, "The film closest to my heart is 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and it was Raj Kapoor's last film. My favourite role is 'Henna' in which I played the role of Pakistani police officer Shahbaaz Khan and coincidentally both these films are of RK."

Notably, Murad began his career with the 1972 film 'Ek Nazar.'

Murad appeared in a number of popular Bollywood films, including Raj Kapoor's 'Prem Rog,' 'Henna,' and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili,' as well as 'Khud-daar,' 'Ram Lakhan,' 'Tridev,' 'Pyar Ka Mandir,' 'Aankhen, Mohra,' and 'Gupt.'

He appears in the 1993 film 'Ek Hi Raasta' alongside Ajay Devgn as a terrorist attempting to dominate India.

Murad also appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Jodhaa Akbar' as a supporting character.

