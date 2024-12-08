'Reacher' season 3: Alan Ritchson starrer action series to premiere from this date

Washington [USA], December 8 : The wait for the third season of the action series 'Reacher' is finally over after the lead actor Alan Ritchson revealed the release date of the series at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of the series.

Based on Lee Child's best-selling series of novels, 'Reacher' stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, who enters civilian life after falsely being accused of murder. The third season of the series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 20.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the third season will consist of eight episodes. It will roll out weekly, beginning with the first three episodes dropping first followed by subsequent episodes every Thursday through March 27 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ritchson appeared on the Thunder Stage while standing alongside cast member Maria Sten and Lee Childs, the author of the Reacher novels who also serves as an executive producer.

Amazon Prime Video, the prime broadcaster of the series, released the teaser of 'Reacher' season 3 which witnesses Ritchson meeting his oversized match in a man named Paulie, aka Paul Masserella.

Based on the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series, Persuader, the third season finds Alan Ritchson going undercover to rescue an informant from a formidable enemy of the past.

Returning cast members for Season 3 include Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

Lee Child will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.

The series is adapted for television by Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

Alongside Santora and Child, Alan Ritchson will be an executive producer, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and the team at Skydance, including David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

