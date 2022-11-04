Read to know about Lambadi folk dance, a fusion of Rajasthan, Telangana culture

In the National Tribal festival held in Raipur from November 1-3, the folk artists performed the fusion dance form 'Lambadi dance' by taking inspiration from Rajasthani and Telangana culture.

Talking about the dance, the team leader of the Lambadi dance group, Nagarjuna told ANI, "we have come from Telangana, we perform and show our way of living and every aspect of our life. Our attire belongs to Rajasthan."

Lambadi dance is a folk dance of the Banjara tribe. A lot of folk dances originated in Telangana. Almost every community, big or small, has its own culture. They have their own dance forms, tales, and music. Some of them even have their own instruments.

As tribal people lived for many years and now they have become part of Telangana tradition, revealed Nagarjuna.

Lambadi dance is performed to seek blessing from god for a good harvest. Mainly women perform the Lambadi folk dance. Lambadi is a mix of Rajasthan and Telangana cultures.

Talking further about the impact of tribal festivals on their own art form he said, "we earlier used to perform in Telangana but now after coming then we learnt that many other tribes are there and we understand each other. This interaction also expanded."

Speaking about his experience in tribal dance festivals, he said, we earlier used to perform in Telangana but now after knowing about many other tribes and their dance forms and we have started understanding each other."

Chhattisgarh celebrated its 23rd State Foundation Day on November 1, 2022, and as a part of the celebrations, Raipur hosted the 3rd National Tribal Dance Festival.

The National Tribal Dance Festival was celebrated from November 1-3, 2022.

More than 1,500 tribal performers from India and ten other nations, including Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, and Egypt, are performing at the event.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the festival on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the festival, the chief minister said that the National Tribal Dance Festival has given a great opportunity to tribals across the world to share each other's thoughts and experiences. He said that there is a remarkable similarity in instruments, rhythm and feel of every tribal dance form, which proves that there is a special bond that unites all of them.

He revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been reached between the State Government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi to provide an opportunity and platform to the tribal artists of Chhattisgarh to perform abroad, which will increase the scope for the spread and exchange of tribal culture.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor