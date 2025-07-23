'Ready To Accept Punishment: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Payal Malik Apologies For Viral Kali Mata Video (Watch Video)

Payal Malik is one of the most watched and youtuber, she is known for her controversial content. Recently, she shared one video where Payal was see dressed like Goddess Kali Matta. This video of her got lot of backlash and many blamed her for hurting religious sentiments. Following which Payal her husband Armaan and Tuba, bowed before the deity, seeking forgiveness from religious and public communities. She clarified that recreating the Kali Maa look was a gesture for her devotee daughter, Tuba, and that she did not intend to offend anyone.

While giving interview to media, "My daughter is a devoted follower of Kali Maa, so I thought of recreating the look for her. I now realise it was a grave mistake. I fold my hands and sincerely apologise to everyone. I hope no one repeats such a mistake." She further added that the video was made three months ago and was posted three months ago and was taken down immediately after releasing her mistake.

Videos show Payal tearfully seeking public forgiveness for her portrayal of Goddess Mahakali, which was deemed inappropriate due to her use of religious symbols like a Trishul and crown. She stated her willingness to accept any punishment from religious leaders and, as repentance, she and Armaan performed seva at the temple, cleaning utensils and serving food, sharing videos on Instagram.

The couple is known for Armaan's marriage to both Payal and Kritika Malik. The trio were contestants on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 and have four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid. Armaan married Payal in 2011 and Kritika in 2018.