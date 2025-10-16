Real 'Chandu Champion' Murli Kant Petkar showers love on Kartik Aaryan for Filmfare win

Mumbai Oct 16 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently won the Filmfare Award for the best actor category for his movie Chandu Champion. The movie was based on the real-life story of Murli Kant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist.

Petkar seems to have been thrilled about Aaryan’s big win and shared a congratulatory message on his social media account praising Kartik. The living legend himself, whose inspiring story Kartik brought to life, wrote, “Congratulations, Kartik Aaryan, on winning the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Best Actor Award 2025 in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism for the film Chandu Champion. What a remarkable achievement, especially as this marks your very first Filmfare Best Actor Award."

He added, "This is a significant moment in your career, and you truly deserve it! Your talent and dedication truly shine through, and this recognition is well-deserved." He congratulated director Kabir Khan and said, "Your creativity and hard work have undoubtedly made a significant impact. Wish you both continued success and many more awards in the future. All the best!"

Talking about Chandu Champion, Kartik shed his blood and sweat in the preparation of the character. He showcased an incredible transformation, both physically and mentally. Sharing the winning moment on social media, Karthik Aryan wrote, “This hits different when you remember where you started." That night… every emotion I’d ever felt found its voice.

From the small-town boy who only dreamt of this stage to the man living it — thank you, universe. I didn’t just speak that night; I felt every word. This speech wasn’t prepared. It was lived.”

On the professional front, Kartik will next be seen in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy "Tu Mera Main Teri, Main Tera Tu Meri". The movie will mark his first collaboration with Dharma Productions. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled love story and also the much-anticipated Naagzilla.

