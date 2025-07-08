Real-Life K-Drama: BTS V Mistakes Indian Fan’s Sketchbook for Gift in Paris, Internet Melt (Watch Video)

BTS V is currently in Paris and his recent video of fan engagement has gone viral on social media. In an heart-touching video Kim Taehyung left an Indian fan swooning with his sweet gesture. Armies (Fandom) consider this moment as a real-life K-drama moment and can't get over it. Taehyung is attending Paris Fashion week as a brand ambassador of Celine with South Korean stars Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy, was briefly seen interacting with fans gathered outside his hotel and one fan interaction is going viral on social media.

A Indian fan hoping to get an autograph holding a book in which she drew V's sketch. However the k-drama moment came when BTS member passed by, he noticed the diary and, thinking it was a gift, graciously took it with him. Later on staff member informed him that fan wanted a autograph of him and not a present, then he returned that book to it. Unfortunately she didn't get autograph but the moment quickly went viral and fans cherished the fact that V notice and had touched and acknowledged the sketch.

Also Read: BTS Jin Aka Kim Seokjin To Make Comeback in May 2025, Reports

BTS on Comeback As Group

During live BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) told their beloved fans that they are planning to release full album as a group in spring 2026. This announcement was followed by Big Hit, BTS’ label, dropping details about the group’s first live album, "Permission to Dance". The album will have 22 songs performed live during the tour of the same name in 2021 and 2022. "Permission to Dance " is set to release on July 18, 2025. Meanwhile BTS members said sorry to fans, acknowledging that many might thought that we will be releasing new music following the completion of their military duties. But during that period they weren’t able to work on any new songs during that time.