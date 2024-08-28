Rebecca Ferguson to be seen in 'The Magic Faraway Tree'

Los Angeles [US], August 28 : Actor Rebecca Ferguson will be seen showcasing her talent in 'The Magic Faraway Tree'.

As per Variety, the film, which is based on Enid Blyton's 'The Faraway Tree' series, follows the Thompson family as they move to the English countryside and discover a magical tree. The fantastical tree's residents transport visitors to distant lands, setting the stage for a series of whimsical adventures. Ferguson will play Dame Snap, the story's terrifying headmistress character.

The screenplay is by Simon Farnaby.

Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Dustin Demri Jones, Mark Heap, Oliver Chris, Lenny Henry, Simon Russell Beale, Michael Palin, Jennifer Saunders, Hiran Abeysekera and Pippa Bennett-Warner are also a part of the project.

Newcomers Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Billie Gadsdon and Phoenix Laroche play the Thompson children.

On having Rebecca in the project, director Ben Gregor said, "Rebecca is a towering screen presence, one of the finest actors of her generation, and will be an electrifying addition to our movie."

Ferguson's 2024 slate also includes roles in the 'Peaky Blinders' movie opposite Cillian Murphy, 'Mercy' with Chris Pratt, and Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming feature. The second season of her Apple series "Silo," in which she stars and produces, is set to premiere on November 15.

