Rebel Wilson celebrates "first family Christmas" with newborn, partner Ramona

American actress Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mother!

On the occasion of Christmas, Rebel shared a couple of photos with her partner Ramona Agruma and their newborn daughter Royce Lillian on Instagram. She wrote, "First family Christmas..." in the caption along with a string of emoticons.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy last month.

As per Page Six, Wilson got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma earlier this year, after seven months of dating.

"They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," a source told the outlet.

