Rebel Wilson, Celyn Jones's 'The Almond And The Seahorse' first look out
By ANI | Published: March 9, 2022 06:41 PM2022-03-09T18:41:01+5:302022-03-09T18:50:03+5:30
The makers of the film 'The Almond And The Seahorse' have unveiled the first look image of lead actors -- Rebel Wilson and Celyn Jones.
The makers of the film 'The Almond And The Seahorse' have unveiled the first look image of lead actors -- Rebel Wilson and Celyn Jones.
According to Deadline, the pair play an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.
The film also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg.
'The Almond and the Seahorse' is being directed by the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern with Jones from a screenplay written by Jones and Kaite O'Reilly, adapted from the stage play also by O'Reilly.
Bankside Films is handling international sales rights for 'The Almond and the Seahorse'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app