Rebel Wilson, Celyn Jones's 'The Almond And The Seahorse' first look out

The makers of the film 'The Almond And The Seahorse' have unveiled the first look image of lead actors -- Rebel Wilson and Celyn Jones.

According to Deadline, the pair play an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.

The film also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg.

'The Almond and the Seahorse' is being directed by the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern with Jones from a screenplay written by Jones and Kaite O'Reilly, adapted from the stage play also by O'Reilly.

Bankside Films is handling international sales rights for 'The Almond and the Seahorse'.

