Rebel Wilson gets married for second time

Los Angeles, Dec 29 Actress Rebel Wilson has once again married Ramona Agruma for a second time. This comes after the 44-year-old actress initially tied the knot with Ramona on the Italian island of Sardinia in September.

She recently revealed that they had also said their vows in her native Australia so her grandmother could attend the special day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She wrote on Instagram, "My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney! It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress, who has two-year-old daughter Royce with Latvia-born Ramona, had originally planned to marry in 2025, they had brought their plans forward and were looking forward to a "very elegant" ceremony in Europe.

A source told DailyMail.com, “Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed. It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant”.

The actress went public with her romance with Ramona in June 2022, as she shared a selfie of them together on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess (heart and rainbow emojis) #loveislove”.

Rebel also used Instagram to announce she and Ramona had got engaged last year when she posted two photos of herself and her girlfriend wearing matching pink tops”.

She captioned the images: "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor