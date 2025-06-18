Rebel Wilson recalls "terrible accident" on 'Bride Hard' set, says "my nose got cut open"

Washington DC [US], June 18 : Actress Rebel Wilson opened up about an on-set accident while shooting for 'Bride Hard', reported People.

While talking about her new action comedy, the 45-year-old actress said she loved the action scenes. In the film, she plays a secret agent.

"The action, I liked doing the action. I thought it was fun. I'd never really done much action before, so I really liked it," she said, reported People.

"But on the very last day, the last night of shooting, we had a terrible accident at 3:00 a.m. where a gun accidentally got whacked across my face in a fight," she recalled, adding, "It wasn't supposed to happen, and my nose got cut open, was rushed by ambulance to the hospital."

"They had to call in a plastic surgeon. He came in at about 6:30 a.m. So there's a few hours where I'm just like, 'Is my face ever going to be okay?'" she said. "But luckily, they got a really good plastic surgeon from Savannah, Georgia, to come fix it. They stitched up the whole nose there."

Wilson also shared photos of her nose injury on social media.

The Rebel Rising author said, "I had to get it lasered to make sure there was no scar because it was literally right in the middle of my face."

"At least, I was like I now share something with Tom Cruise and Daniel Craig getting injured in an action movie," she said. "That's a good club to be in."

Wilson leads a hysterical ensemble in the action-comedy 'Bride Hard', which marks a reunion for Wilson and her Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp. Rounding out the cast are Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Anna Chlumsky, Gigi Zumbado, Stephen Dorff and Justin Hartley.

A synopsis for 'Bride Hard' teases "high-maintenance bridesmaids" as Sam [Wilson] tries to prove she can be there for her friend. But, a team of mercenaries crashes the party and takes the guests hostage, tossing Sam into a "fight unlike any mission before one where she can't risk blowing her cover or ruining the big day," reported People.

'Bride Hard' is an upcoming film directed by Simon West and written by Shaina Steinberg, from a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants. It stars Rebel Wilson as a secret agent who serves as the maid of honour at her childhood best friend's lavish wedding, which is taken hostage by mercenaries.

The film also stars Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Gigi Zumbado, Stephen Dorff, and Justin Hartley.

'Bride Hard' is in theatres on June 20.

