Rebel Wilson says she went into "beast mode" to train for new movie 'Bride Hard'

Washington DC [US], June 20 : Actress Rebel Wilson shared that she went into "beast mode" while training to play a bridesmaid who puts her secret agent skills to the test to save her best friend's wedding in the new action comedy, 'Bride Hard', reported People.

"I often put my body on the line for physical comedy," said Wilson at the premiere of the film in West Hollywood, California. But whereas her past work involved "quite a lot of falls," Wilson shared she had to train for the fight scenes in Bride Hard.

"I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for a full five weeks and did conditioning for it, and then I had to be really kind of in beast mode," she continued, "but I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is really good."

Wilson, who hit the red carpet with her stunt double Meredith Richardson while wife Ramona Agruma stayed home with their daughter, Royce, continued, "Some of the physical comedy is a lot of falls or you're running into a wall or you're doing something. But this was the actual fight," reported People.

"When I lived in South Africa, basically to pass the time I would watch Jackie Chan videos and his comic timing, and I just loved all the movies. Even if they weren't subtitled and I couldn't even understand the dialogue, I just loved all his comedy-action scenes," she said, adding, "They were so good. So I guess that's why I originally picked up nunchucks, to try to be a bit like Jackie Chan."

Although she said she's "not at that level," Wilson said, adding, "I'm a little bit coordinated, but I'm no Bruce Lee, that's for sure ... I just did it kind of as a laugh, I thought."

As she's shared, she "only got injured just on the last night" of filming, "where a gun accidentally got whacked across my face. It's in the opening fight sequence and my nose got split open."

"So that was the one downside," she said, sharing there's one skill she's taking with her from her training.

"I think I could throw a good left. I'm heavily left-handed," she said. "I think I could throw a good left hook. If needed ... If we are mugged on the streets," reported People.

