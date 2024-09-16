Rebel Wilson shares how her 'Pitch Perfect' costar Elizabeth Banks inspired her to direct

Washington [US], September 16 : Actor Rebel Wilson credited 'Pitch Perfect' costar Elizabeth Banks for inspiring her to direct her first movie, reported People.

She said, "Elizabeth Banks came as a first-time female director and directed Pitch 2, and that just went gangbusters. And I think we, all of us girls, kind of watched that and went, 'Huh'.

"It was inspiring to us that we could get out there and do it," she added.

Wilson said the women all keep in touch on a Pitch Perfect text group and keep each other up to date on their latest projects.

"We're talking about what we are doing and are very, very, very supportive of each other," said Wilson, adding, "And we are pretty different girls and I am sure the movies we are all creating are all quite very, very different."

Following 'Pitch Perfect 2', Banks directed a 2019 remake of Charlie's Angels and the successful horror-comedy Cocaine Bear in 2023.

Snow's Parachute, a drama about an eating condition, premiered in 2022. She also co-wrote the screenplay. Next month, Netflix will release Kendrick's true-crime thriller Woman of the Hour, a harrowing look at serial killer and rapist Rodney Alcala, who became a competitor on The Dating Game in the 1970s while remaining at large for his crimes.

"I'm shocked Kendrick didn't do a musical because she is the queen of musicals," said Wilson.

Rebel Wilson's directorial debut 'The Deb' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Wilson had intended to direct 'The Deb' but agreed to perform in the film to gain financing. She portrays Janette, a salon worker and mother of the local teen bully, Annabelle (Stevie Jean).

Wilson said her directorial debut had to be a musical, "Basically, it could only have been a musical, I think, because the amount of work and passion and love you have to put in, I think for me it could only be a musical," reported People.

