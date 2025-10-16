'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel gets greenlight

Los Angeles [US], October 16 : There's great news for the fans of 'Red, White & Royal Blue'.

The sequel to the hit film is works with 5x Emmy nominated Jamie Babbit stepping in to direct, as per Deadline.

As was previously announced, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz in the sequel, for which plot details are being kept under wraps.

Babbit will direct the film from a script by Gemma Burgess, Matthew Lopez, and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston.

Berlanti Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are back to produce the film, joined by the banner's Michael McGrath, as well as Matthew Lopez and Sullivan Street Productions' Jennifer Salke. Casey McQuiston will executive produce. Michael Constable is also an EP.

The first film has been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting a "Certified Fresh" Tomatometer rating and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Julie Rapaport, Head of Film, Production and Development, Amazon MGM Studios exclaimed, "After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for Red, White & Royal Blue from fans around the world, it's clear Alex and Henry's story truly resonated with audiences. We couldn't be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helmher sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew Lopez beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston's beloved book. Together with Jamie, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Matthew, Casey, Jennifer Salke, Gemma Burgess, and of course Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, we can't wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story."

