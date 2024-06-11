Reel hero turns real life villain: Kannada superstar Darshan arrested in fan’s murder case

Bengaluru, June 11 Karnataka Police arrested Kannada superstar Darshan on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, by the actor and his associates.

The probe revealed that the murdered man was a hardcore fan of actor Darshan.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that Darshan had been arrested.

Earlier, police had maintained that the actor had been detained for questioned.

“His role has come forward in the investigation, and based on that lead, Darshan is being investigated by the police. Nothing more can be said about the murder. Darshan is in police custody, and considering the seriousness of the case, Darshan has been arrested,” Parameshwara stated.

Meanwhile, sources said that actor had allegedly tried to mislead the police by implicating four of his fans after Renukaswamy’s body was found in a canal.

When the Kamakshipalya police questioned them, the surrendered accused claimed they committed the crime over a financial dispute.

However, their statements were not convincing, and after being interrogated, they revealed the truth.

When their call records were verified, Darshan’s role became apparent.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Renukaswamy was a hardcore fan of Darshan and was disturbed by the conflict between Darshan's first and second wives.

Renukaswamy wanted Darshan to be with his first wife and son and he targeted the second wife whenever she posted her photos with the actor on social media.

Police sources said that actor Darshan and his associates brutally attacked Renukaswamy. He was hit on the head, face, chest, and back.

Burn injuries were also found on his body, and it is suspected that the accused had inflicted burn injuries with a hot iron rod.

Sources said that Renukaswamy had been hit on his private parts as well.

Sources also revealed that more than 10 people were involved in assaulting Renukaswamy and they, including Darshan, had thrown him against the wall multiple times.

He was beaten with belts, iron rods, and sticks.

The deceased's family said that Renukaswamy worked at a pharmacy and got married a year ago, and his wife is pregnant.

The murder came to light on June 9 (Sunday) after an unidentified body was found in a canal and a security guard called the police.

