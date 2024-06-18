Reem Shaikh-starrer 'World's Fakest Greatest Love Story' goes on floors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Reem Shaikh has started shooting for 'World's Fakest Greatest Love Story'.

The romance drama also stars Anshuman Malhotra. It is produced by Dice Media and written by acclaimed writers Durjoy Dutta and Sumrit Shahi.

World's Fakest Greatest Love Story will follow the love-filled journey of Kritika and Manav, two opposites who will navigate their way from being enemies to best friends, fake lovers to finally falling in love.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Chandigarh, the series exemplifies the idea that opposites attract and will explore the glamorous yet challenging world of social media influencers and content creators, offering a fresh perspective on love, relationships, and digital fame.

The series will simultaneously delve into the relatable themes of career, ambition, and the clash between traditional and modern career choices, which will resonate with audiences.

