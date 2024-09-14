Reema Kagti's film 'Superboys of Malegaon' gets standing ovation at TIFF

Toronto [Canada], September 14 : Reema Kagti's upcoming directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' was recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival.

The film received a standing ovation from the audience.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film features Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead. Saqib Ayub, Manjiri Pupala, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Ali Abbas are also a part of the project.

It is made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production.

Before the screening, the entire team of 'Superboys of Malegaon' posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Take a look at the pictures

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_4zblWMwd3/?img_index=2

Varun Grover also posted a video on Instagram showing the crowd giving a standing ovation to Superboys of Malegaon. The crowd erupted into cheers making Nasir Shaikh emotional.

"Absolute mad response to SOM world premiere at @tiff_net," he captioned the post.

The film is also scheduled to be screened at BFI London Film Festival on October 10. In theatres, it will come out in January 2025 before its streaming launch on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor