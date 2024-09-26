Reese Witherspoon confirms production of 'Legally Blonde' prequel

Washington [US], September 26 : Reese Witherspoon, the actress who brought the beloved character Elle Woods to life in the 2001 classic 'Legally Blonde', has announced an exciting development for fans of the franchise: an open casting call for a prequel series focussing on Elle's teenage years!

In a video posted to Instagram, Witherspoon expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I can't wait to tell you that we are starting the casting process, and we are making it open. Yes, that is right. This is an open casting for the young Elle Woods when she was in high school."

She encouraged aspiring actors, saying, "I cannot wait to see all the Elle Woods' out there. This is gonna be really fun!"

The Oscar-winning actress confirmed that her production company, Hello Sunshine, will be at the helm of this new series for Prime Video.

A press release accompanying the announcement, obtained by People magazine, describes Elle as "a driven, natural-born leader who will always stop to straighten another woman's crown."

The series promises to capture her vibrant personality, highlighting her confidence and vulnerability as she navigates her first love and heartbreak during the 1990s.

Witherspoon first portrayed Elle Woods in the original 'Legally Blonde', which grossed over USD 141 million globally.

She reprised the role in 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde', and produced the 2009 spin-off, 'Legally Blondes'.

