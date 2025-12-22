Reese Witherspoon enters into holiday spirit with her children

Los Angeles, Dec 22 Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is getting into the festive season with her lookalike children. The ‘Big Little Lies’ star posted several Instagram photos of herself posing with each of her kids.

The actress, 49, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 26, looked strikingly similar in matching black and metallic outfits in one photo, while she was also all smiles in a snap taken alongside her son Deacon Phillippe, 22, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress shares both kids with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. “Making Merry”, Witherspoon captioned the post, which also included a rare photo of her with son Tennessee James Toth, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jim Toth.

As per ‘People’, the collection of snaps included photos of a charcuterie board, an eye-catching Christmas tree and an impressive gingerbread house. Witherspoon donned a Christmas jumper and denim pants as she posed for a photo with her mom, Betty, surrounded by airplanes. The Legally Blonde star also shared a photo from a shopping trip with Laura Dern.

Reposting the snaps on her Instagram Stories, she set the mood with the song, ‘Jingle Bells’ by Peaceful Reveries.

Witherspoon’s festive post with her children comes just weeks after she opened up about her experience with depression following the birth of her daughter Ava in 1999, when she was just 23.

The actress told Harper’s Bazaar, "It was really bad. In the first six months, I was simultaneously happy and depressed. I just cried all the time, I was up all night, I was exhausted”.

The actress, who is also the founder of media company Hello Sunshine, said after being overwhelmed with the opinions of others, she eventually spoke to a mental-health specialist.

“It’s hard being a young mom and having people tell you how to be, how to react, how to give birth, how to nurse and how to feed your baby. It’s inundating”, she added.

