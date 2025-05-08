Reese Witherspoon shares her nickname given by younger son Tennessee

Los Angeles, May 8 Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has shared a video shared on TikTok and Instagram in which she listed the names by which different people know her.

The video comes in the wake of a popular social media trend, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Some of the names included were "R Dubs”, which her friends know her as, and "Ladybug," which her mother calls her. Other names included were "Pieces”, which she is referred to by her high school friends, and "Miss Reese”, which is the name her friends' children have for her.

While her older kids, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 25, and Deacon Reese Phillippe, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, might call her "mama”, the most interesting name might be the one her youngest son, Tennessee James Toth, has for her.

“'Morty' to my youngest *no clue why”, Witherspoon wrote, referring to her 12-year-old, who she shares with ex Jim Toth.

As per ‘People’, the youngest of the bunch turned 12 last September. Witherspoon shared a tribute to the preteen on Instagram to celebrate the occasion, writing, "Happy 12th Birthday to my wonderful son, Tenn! I'm so lucky to have your joyful, curious, hilarious spirit in my life making me laugh everyday. I love you, buddy”.

The special day was also marked by his older siblings, who wrote their own tributes to the 12-year-old. For her tribute, Ava shared photos of when Tennessee was younger, expressing that she couldn't believe that her younger brother "is now 12 years old & about to be my same height”.

“Happy happy birthday to this quick-witted, funny, curious & thoughtful dude that I’m lucky enough to call my baby brother”, she added. Deacon also shared throwback photos of the two writing "What up 12”.

Witherspoon and Toth announced they were ending their marriage in March 2023, just days before their 12th wedding anniversary. After officially filing for divorce shortly after, the two reached a settlement agreement in August 2023.

