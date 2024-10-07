Reese Witherspoon tough phase of her life when she "couldn't keep the lights on" at her production house

Washington [US], October 7 : Actor and producer Reese Witherspoon recalled the most difficult moment of her career that helped her to make a wise business decision., reported People.

"There's a moment in all of our lives when you realize, 'No, wait, no one's coming to help, no one's coming to make that decision. For me, I have to make that decision.' I've had a lot of those," said the actor during the production company Hello Sunshine's second Shine Away event in Los Angeles.

"I remember I had a moment when I was right after Big Little Lies and I had self-funded my first company," she added while referring to Hello Sunshine, which she founded in 2016.

Recalling her mindset at that time, she shared, "Okay, well, Big Little Lies won all these Emmys and Wild and Gone Girl got all these Oscar nominations and we made 600 million in the box office."

She remembered the tough phase when she "had four employees and I couldn't keep the lights on."

"I remember the accountant calling me going, 'You didn't make enough money producing those three things to keep four employees,' " she said. "I was like, 'I'm doing something wrong.' And that's when I had this aha moment. I was like, I need to have help. I don't have a business plan."

That moment, she said, helped her "realize there's things I didn't know, and I had to reach out for help, and that's when I had a friend help me create a business plan."

"It's also good to know what you're not good at, and I know what I'm really good at, but it's also important to go, I'm not good at something," she said, adding "So that's when Sarah Harden came in who's our amazing CEO and we had secure funding, but I had no idea how to hire executives and create infrastructure and get lawyers and business affairs and financial people," reported People.

In an exciting development for literature and fans alike, Reese Witherspoon is set to make her debut as a published author. The announcement, made by her and Ben Sevier, president and publisher of Grand Central Publishing, reveals that Witherspoon will collaborate with renowned author Harlan Coben on a new suspense novel. This forthcoming novel is based on an original concept from Witherspoon.

