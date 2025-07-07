Regina Hall looks back at 'Scary Movie' 25 years later, recalls her favourite scene from the film

Los Angeles [US], July 7 : It's been 25 years since 'Scary Movie' hit theatres, and Regina Hall's character Brenda Meeks still makes fans laugh with her iconic lines.

The actress, now 54, recently hosted a cookout in Los Angeles on June 25 with Bounty, where she talked about the film's lasting popularity and her summer barbecue favourites, according to PEOPLE.

Hall, while speaking to the publication, remembered her experience working with director Keenen Ivory Wayans.

"It was a dream to work with him because I learned so much. It's very wonderful that even after 25 years, audiences still resonate and laugh. I think that goes to the genius of Keenen and the Wayans [family]. They were able to be a part of that genre of filmmaking with parodies that people can still laugh at," she said.

Scary Movie was released in 2000 and became a box office hit, making over $278 million worldwide, according to PEOPLE. It was known for poking fun at popular horror films like Scream, The Blair Witch Project, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The movie's cast included Shawn and Marlon Wayans, Anna Faris, Carmen Electra, Shannon Elizabeth, and Dave Sheridan.

Hall also shared that her favourite scene was when Ray (played by Shawn Wayans) dresses Brenda in a football uniform. Even today, fans approach her quoting memorable lines like, "Out of my face!" and "The TV's leaking!"

"Kids quote that one. I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, not the children!'," she said.

She also talked about why Brenda is still loved by audiences. "Even if you haven't seen all the original movies that we're spoofing, people of all walks of life and cultures they love it," she said. "That's an honour. People love Brenda."

