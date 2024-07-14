Regina King joins cast of crime thriller 'Caught Stealing'

Washington [US], July 14 : Academy Award winner Regina King is all set to star alongside Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz in the crime thriller 'Caught Stealing', according to Deadline.

Huston's cinematic adaptation follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball star, as he unknowingly becomes embroiled in a chaotic struggle for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller for Sony Pictures is based on the books by Charlie Huston.

King won an Academy Award and numerous other accolades for her supporting turn in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk. King has also won four Emmys for her work on series including Watchmen, American Crime, and Seven Seconds. Most recently, she portrayed America's first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in writer-director John Ridley's Netflix pic Shirley, also exec producing and directing on David E. Kelley's Netflix show A Man in Full, based on the novel by Tom Wolfe.

She received Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and DGA Award nominations for her directorial debut, One Night in Miami, based on Kemp Powers' play. She will now direct and executive produce the Judy Blume adaption, Forever, alongside showrunner Mara Brock Akil.

Best known for his dark dramas 'Requiem For a Dream' and 'Black Swan', Aronofsky has earned a reputation for getting the most out of his actors, with Mickey Rourke nominated for his performance in 'The Wrestler' and Natalie Portman and, most recently, Brendan Fraser winning Oscars for their performances in 'Black Swan' and 'The Whale'.

Huston is the author of thirteen novels, including Catchpenny, which will be published on April 9, 2024, Sleepless, The Shotgun Rule, and Already Dead, reported Deadline.

