Rekha, Dharmendra's heartwarming reunion steals the spotlight at 'Loveyapa' screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 : Bollywood debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in 'Loveyapa' is just around the corner, and ahead of its official release, a star-studded special screening was held in Mumbai on February 4.

Among the notable personalities present at the event were Bollywood legends Rekha and Dharmendra, whose reunion captured the attention of attendees and fans alike.

The screening was graced by numerous celebrities, but it was Rekha's timeless elegance and the warm camaraderie shared between her and Dharmendra that truly stole the show.

Rekha, who exuded grace in a stunning gold and white silk saree, made a striking appearance with her signature red sindoor. As the paparazzi captured her, she posed gracefully for the cameras and engaged in light-hearted conversations with Dharmendra and Aamir Khan outside the venue.

Rekha and Dharmendra's bond, forged over decades of collaboration on screen, was on full display as they shared a joyful moment together.

The two have been part of iconic films over the years, including 'Ram Balram', 'Kartavya', 'Kahani', 'Kasam Suhag Ki', and many more.

One of their most memorable collaborations remains the iconic song 'Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai', from their film 'Kahani Qismat Ki', which continues to be cherished by fans.

Other major personalities at the event included cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who attended with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, as well as political leader Raj Thackeray.

The evening also saw Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, making a stylish entrance hand-in-hand at the venue.

Speaking of 'Loveyapa', the romantic drama features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early."I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."

'Loveyapa' is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theatres on February 7.

