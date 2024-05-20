Rekha leads by example, spotted at polling booth after casting vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Veteran actor Rekha was spotted coming out of a polling booth in Mumbai after casting her vote during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1792486036846846196

Other stars including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and veteran actor Dharmendra were also seen at the polling booths.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. The fifth phase witnesses key contests in various constituencies.

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success.

Eight states/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a bid to create a peaceful atmosphere for the electors, a total of 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock across the 94,732 polling stations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor