Rekha's adorable pictures with Sameera Reddy's kids go viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Veteran actor Rekha is not on social media but she surely does have a lot of fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter. Her admirers keep sharing her recent pictures. In fact, our Bollywood celebrities also do not miss any chance to drop images with evergreen beauty.

Recently, actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram and recalled her family meeting with Rekha. She also uploaded pictures in which Rekha can be seen holding her little son Hans in her arms, while Sameera poses gracefully with her daughter, Nyra. The other image shows Rekha soothing a crying Nyra.

"When my kids met RekhaJi. This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day, I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her and of course Hans got sweet hugs too ! A memory for us to show them when they grow up #legend #throwback #messymama #motherhood #moments," she captioned the post.

Rekha's priceless pics with Sameera's children left everyone in awe.

"She is truly phenomenal And her recent cover and photoshoot for Vogue Arabia is simply epic . The Forever Diva," a social media user commented.

"Such great memories. Rekha is someone I have a female crush on. such dignity, charm and always drips elegance with a dash of fun and humour. Hans can boast one day that Rekha carried him," another one.

"Beautiful memories," a netizen wrote.

Rekha recently made headlines with her Vogue cover. From ‘Muslin Angarkha Anarkali’ and ‘Mughal-inspired head gear’ to ‘velvet peshwa hat’ or ‘Vintage Kanjivaram sari’ to name a few, Rekha aced it all and how. Rekha started her career as a child actor in Telugu films Inti Guttu (1958) and Rangula Ratnam (1966). Her first film as a lead actor was Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 (1969).

Speaking with Vogue Arabia, Rekha explained why she has not starred in any project since 2014. She said, “Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me. My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no."

