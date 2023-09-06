Release date for Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela's 'Skanda' changed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Release for Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela-starrer 'Skanda' has been changed.

The film was supposed to be released on September 15. However, it will now be out on September 28.

While the movie is arriving on Thursday, it will encash the Gandhi Jayanthi Holiday on Monday. So, it will be a five-day long weekend for the movie. So, undoubtedly 'Skanda' is expected to have huge openings.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter.

He wrote, "RAM POTHINENI - BOYAPATI SREENU PAN-INDIA FILM ‘SKANDA’: NEW RELEASE DATE... #RamPothineni and director #BoyapatiSreenu’s PAN-#India film #Skanda: The Attacker will now release on [Thursday] 28 Sept 2023. Also features #SreeLeela and #SaieeManjrekar… Produced by #SrinivasaaChhitturi... Zee Studios and Pavan Kumar presentation. #RAPO20 #BoyapatiRAPO #SkandaOnSep28."

'Skanda' is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. It will have a pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The movie is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar.

