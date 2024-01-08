Release date of final part of Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Sushmita Sen-starrer hit web series 'Aarya' is coming to an end with the final chapter titled 'Aarya Antim Vaar'.

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9.

On reprising the Aarya character for the last time, Sushmita said, "Aarya holds a profound place in my heart, and as Season 3 continues, it's like watching two pieces of my soul come together. Each episode of Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar is a journey into a world that has become an important part of my existence. With the arrival of Aarya Antim Vaar, you'll witness a side of Aarya that goes beyond anything seen before - the depth, intensity, the new wounds and the sadness that possibly prompts the conclusion to her story. Playing this character has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I'm thrilled for everyone to experience the profound evolution of this character and the story that has touched my heart so deeply."

Creator, Co-producer and co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani added, "Aarya is more than a project; it's a heartfelt journey that holds a special place in my career. Creating and co -directing this series has been incredibly rewarding, pushing creative boundaries and storytelling depths. Season 3 is a testament to our team's dedication. As we unveil the next chapter, I feel proud and excited, looking forward to sharing this extraordinary story with the audience. In this part, Aarya is broken down to a point where she is almost reborn, and I believe every viewer will literally get chills witnessing her journey. Cinematographically, Aarya Antim Vaar marks a new leaf for this genre. Aarya stands as a high point in my directorial journey, a story that has challenged and enriched me."

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

