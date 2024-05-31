Release date of 'Kota Factory' Season 3 out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : 'Kota Factory' is expanding! The makers are all set to come up with the third season of Jitendra Kumar-starrer show.

On Friday, Netflix announced that the third season of 'Kota Factory' will start streaming on the OTT platform from June 20 onwards.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7nwS8KvG5P/?hl=en

On what audience can expect from the third season, showrunner Raghav said, "We've been on this journey with Kota Factory since 2019, and whether you've been in coaching classes like Vaibhav or not, I believe everyone can see bits and pieces of themselves within the show. That's what makes it so special. Season 3, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery. Thanks to our amazing partnership with Netflix, we were able to craft a third season that felt true to the story we've always wanted to tell."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "It brings us immense joy to bring this cult favourite franchise back with its next season. Kota Factory is not a show, it's an emotion for its fans. It's also a show that connects generations, parents and students alike. And this year Vaibhav, Meena, Uday and the gang are in their finals. The pressure, tension and drama of the final year is a feeling that every single person connects with and we feel confident that fans of Jeetu Bhaiya and the Kota Factory gang will have a lot to talk about after they binge this season."

Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar will reprise their roles in Season 3, with the addition of the new Chemistry teacher, played by Tillotama Shome.

