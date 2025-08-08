Release date of 'Love in Vietnam' revealed, check here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : The release date of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur-starrer 'Love in Vietnam' has been locked.

The film will hit the theatres on September 12, 2025.

'Love in Vietnam' is touted to be a heart-wrenching love story inspired by the best-selling novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'. Extensively shot in Vietnam, the movie also introduces Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan, marking her Bollywood debut.

As per a press note, the film follows the journey of a young man and a girl diving through life and friendship. Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Farida Jalal are also a part 'Love in Vietnam'.

Recently, Shantanu opened up about shooting for 'Bade Din Huye' song from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

In an Instagram post, he shared, "let's groooveee y'all fun lil trivia this was actually the first thing we shot for our film #loveinvietnam And ngl... it's got my whole heart.

choreo by the insanely talented @iamkrutimahesh (one of my faves fr) felt sooo good to collab again shooting this wasn't all smooth tbh we had our fair share of chaos, delays, and 'pls why is this happening' moments...but somehow, through all the madness, we held on to the vision & brought it to life the way we dreamed big, emotional, full of soul... massive love to @rahatkazmifilms for backing this up, and making space for the magic of @amaal_mallik @armaanmalik & @therashmivirag y'all made something that legit hits right in the feels... lots of love to @dudley_dop for making each frame look so beautiful and to everyone who's been showing love already ily, means more than u know."

Rahhat Shah Kazmi has directed the film, which is presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills, Dalat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor