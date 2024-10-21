Release date of Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma’s thriller ‘Vanvaas’ out

Mumbai, Oct 21 The makers of the upcoming film ‘Vanvaas’ has announced its release date.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and stars veteran actor Nana Patekar and ‘Gadar 2’ fame Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Zee Studios took to Instagram to announce the release date of the film. Sharing the poster of the film, the makers wrote in the caption, “Iss Christmas, apno ko pehchaniye. Anil Sharma, brings to you his next emotional rollercoaster ride! #Vanvaas releasing 20th December, in cinemas near you.” The poster showcases Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma standing side by side on a street, both sporting relaxed, cross-legged stances. Patekar, the seasoned actor, exudes a casual vibe in a blazer and pants, complete with a hat and a loosely tied necktie. He’s holding a bag, while Utkarsh, known for his role in ‘Gadar 2’, opts for a laid-back look in a vest with an unbuttoned shirt. He also clutches a bottle in his hand. Both actors are seen beaming in the poster, reflecting the strong camaraderie and chemistry that is sure to shine through in the film.

Following the immense success of blockbusters like ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Apne’, and ‘Gadar 2’, Zee Studios and Anil Sharma have established themselves as a powerhouse in the film industry. Continuing this trend, they made a significant announcement on Dussehra regarding their upcoming project, titled ‘Vanvaas’. ‘Vanvaas’ will be an intriguing story that explores a timeless theme, echoing an ancient tale where duty, honour, and the consequences of one’s actions shape the course of lives. With ‘Vanvaas’, acclaimed director Anil Sharma is set to deliver another masterpiece that promises a captivating and engaging storyline.

The movie has been written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma. The film, touted to be an emotional rollercoaster ride, is slated to hit theatres on December 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor