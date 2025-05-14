Release date of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' postponed

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Fans have to wait a little longer for the release of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom'.

The film, which was supposed to be released on May 30, 2025, will now arrive in theatres on July 4, 2025.

On Wednesday, the makers announced they had decided to postpone the film's release due to India-Pakistan tensions.

"To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film Kingdom, originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations," the makers said in a statement.

India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military action and firing following a call made by the Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

India had launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces also repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airports.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and editing is handled by Navin Nooli.

Kingdom marks Vijay Deverakonda's first lead role since The Family Star, in which he starred alongside Mrunal Thakur.

