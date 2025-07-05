Release of Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu-starrer 'Ghaati' postponed

Chennai, July 5 The release of director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Ghaati', featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, has been postponed, its makers announced on Saturday.

The film was supposed to hit screens on July 11 this year.

Taking to its social media pages, UV Creations, one of the production houses producing the film, posted a statement that was titled, "A Note from the Heart of Ghaati."

In it, the production house said, "Cinema is a living river.. sometimes it rushes forward, sometimes it pauses to gather depth. Ghaati is not just a film; it's a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil.

"To honour every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer in our embrace. We believe this wait will make the experience richer, more intense, more unforgettable.

"Thank you for your love, your patience, and for walking these winding trails with us. Until the mountains call again... we remain yours, Team Ghaati."

This is the second time that the release of the film has been postponed. The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to release on April 18 this year. However, the makers decided to postpone the release of the film.

In June this year, the makers announced that the film would hit screens on July 11. However, they have again postponed the release of the film.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the male lead character of Desi Raju in the film.

In an exclusive interview, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

‘Ghaati’ promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani will bring to life the world of ‘Ghaati’ with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music will seek to amplify its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharrani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

