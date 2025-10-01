Reliance Brands Limited partners with Stella McCartney to build conscious luxury in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has entered into a partnership with pioneering British designer Stella McCartney to evolve her namesake fashion house in India.

This strategic collaboration brings Stella McCartney's distinct blend of sustainable luxury, modern femininity, and progressive, cruelty-free values to Indian consumers through a multichannel distribution model showcasing the brand's ready-to-wear collections as well as its handcrafted vegan accessories and footwear.

"Stella McCartney is more than a fashion brand she is a pioneer of a conscious luxury movement that challenges conventions and redefines the way the world experiences fashion. India's growing base of environmentally aware, style-conscious consumers presents the perfect landscape for Stella's mission to thrive. We are proud to bring her powerful vision to India," said a Reliance Brands Limited spokesperson as quoted in a press note.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our conscious luxury movement to India and developing stronger connections with like-minded changemakers who want to build a fashion industry that is kinder to Mother Earth and our fellow creatures," commented the Stella McCartney brand as quoted by the press note.

Founded in 2001 as a conscious luxury brand rooted in sustainability and desirability, Stella McCartney is one of the industry's most prominent voices in responsible fashion.

A lifelong vegetarian, Stella has never used leather, feathers, fur, or exotic skins in her collections. The brand is committed to material innovation and circular design, continuing to drive change across fashion, culture, and beyond.

With 47 retail locations 36 directly owned and 11 franchise stores across fashion capitals such as London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and New York, as well as a presence in 651 department stores and boutiques across 71 countries, Stella McCartney represents one of the most recognised and progressive luxury fashion brands in the world.

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum.

Its portfolio today includes some of the world's most iconic names such as Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller and more.

RBL currently operates over 1,590 stores across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops as per the press note shared by RBL.

In addition to building international brand partnerships, the company has invested in leading Indian designer labels and made key global acquisitions, including Hamleys, the world's oldest toy retailer, now operating across 13 countries.

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that was launched under the designer's name in 2001. It emboldens confident femininity with elevated yet effortless, conscious fashion. The brand is committed to being an ethical and modern company, believing it is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment, as quoted in a press note.

