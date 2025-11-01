Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani turns 62, role in pitching for India's Olympic bid hailed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation turned 62 on Saturday. Her transformative impact across philanthropy, education, healthcare, sports, and the arts has been hailed.

Nita Ambani has been the force behind transforming lives through the Reliance Foundation as well as founding pathbreaking institutions such as the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Swadesh, and the Mumbai Indians."

Nita Ambani is widely admired for her work in philanthropy, education, healthcare, sports, and the arts. From empowering rural communities to nurturing talent and preserving India's cultural heritage, her initiatives have touched millions of lives and continue to inspire a generation to dream bigger and give back to society.

She is playing a pivotal role in India's ambition to host the Olympic Games. Her commitment spans from grassroots sports development to positioning India as a global sports power and bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

In February, Nita Ambani delivered the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference on Indian Business, Policy & Culture, where she spoke about India's bid for the Olympics and how the country plans to make them the greenest and most sustainable Olympics.

Speaking about the Olympics, she said, "I believe that India must have the Olympics. We are going to be the third-largest economy in the world. If you look at the 10 largest economies of the world, nine countries have hosted the Olympics, but only India has not. So I find that really odd. We would wish to see the Olympics being hosted in our country. It will be our pride to host that. So that is the reason, I think the Prime Minister also mentioned that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics...I think we are planning to host a sustainable Olympics where we are planning to refurbish, reuse our existing stadiums and existing campuses. If we bid for it and get it, I assure you that we'll be the greenest Olympics ever...I think India is at the right time now to host the Olympics".

Recently, in October, she expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and support following India's recommendation to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 .

She described it as a proud milestone in India's emergence as a global sporting powerhouse, "India being recommended to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 is a proud milestone in India's journey as a global sporting powerhouse. It is a celebration of our nation's sporting spirit and talent! My heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji for his visionary leadership and steadfast support in making this historic bid. This moment marks another step forward towards our shared dream of bringing the Olympic Games to India."

Nita Ambani became the first Indian woman to become a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2016. She was honoured with the prestigious Governor's Citation by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in recognition of her visionary leadership and exceptional contributions to society.

In 2023, she founded the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which aims to preserve and promote Indian arts.

She said earlier, "Since the inception of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, our vision has been to present the best of India and the world to our audience..."

Nita Ambani has emerged as one of the most influential voices of India on the world stage, playing a vital role in showcasing India's soft power and bringing the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India in the fields of arts, crafts, culture, sports, education, and healthcare.

