Reliance Foundation ESA Day brings joy to 1,000 disadvantaged children at Hamleys Wonderland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Nearly 1,000 children from disadvantaged communities across Mumbai had an exciting Sunday during the Reliance Foundation ESA Day at Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland™.

The children were treated to fun rides and entertainment activities. Supported by Reliance Foundation's Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, Reliance volunteers ensured the day was filled with joy and meaningful engagement.

The children, associated with various non-governmental organisations supported by the ESA programme, participated in a host of fun-filled activities. Reliance volunteers further enriched their experience through games and quizzes under the Kahani, Kala, Khushi campaign, which introduced the children to stories of Indian achievers, according to a press release by Reliance Foundation.

The carnival, held at Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland™ in association with Ajmera Realty at Jio World Garden, featured attractions such as the Monster Ride, Hamleys Village, Haunted Circus, Ferris Wheel, carousels, and engaging games.

A highlight this year was the new Vantara attraction, promoting animal welfare with activities encouraging children to care for wildlife. Through the 'Vantarian Rescue Rangers' initiative, young adventurers were inspired to become wildlife heroes by learning about preserving wild habitats, freeing entangled birds, feeding rescued animals in care, and combating animal trafficking.

Each child received a Vantara animal toy and educational materials curated by Reliance Foundation as part of the initiative.

Guided by Reliance's We Care philosophy, ESA aims to provide educational opportunities and sports experiences to children from all backgrounds. For over a decade, this annual December event has offered children from disadvantaged communities experiences to fuel their imagination and aspirations, the press release stated.

